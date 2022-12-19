Previous
Guess Winter is 2 Days Early by milaniet
BOB. Woke up to a morning in the 20's(F) and went hunting some frost. No real frost but this low spot in the grass had frozen over and made some interesting patterns.
Milanie

@milaniet
Nice stripes indeed
December 19th, 2022  
