Photo 3943
Guess Winter is 2 Days Early
BOB. Woke up to a morning in the 20's(F) and went hunting some frost. No real frost but this low spot in the grass had frozen over and made some interesting patterns.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7916
photos
289
followers
161
following
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th December 2022 8:31am
Tags
nature
ice
Casablanca
ace
Nice stripes indeed
December 19th, 2022
