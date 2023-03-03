Previous
Next
Oh, The Places I Have Been by milaniet
Photo 4001

Oh, The Places I Have Been

This first week of March is kind of a mish-mash of shots :) I always like the collage challenge and this Where Have You Been idea is something I sure can relate to. The right side has shots from Montana and Glacier National Park (my personal favorite! - several trips there) and the left side has shots from eastern Montana ( Capstone Trail - Makoshita State Park), Oregon's northern coast, and Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Col. I do love traveling and you can easily tell what I like to see - the great outdoors!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1096% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
These are beautiful! They look like marvellous trips.
March 3rd, 2023  
Jesika
How wonderful
March 3rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic collage and presentation of your wonderful photos
March 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great collage with h fabulous shots.
March 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful captures!
March 3rd, 2023  
Cathy
Amazing! Makes me want to travel!
March 3rd, 2023  
Kim ace
Beautiful images Milanie!
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise