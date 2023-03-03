Oh, The Places I Have Been

This first week of March is kind of a mish-mash of shots :) I always like the collage challenge and this Where Have You Been idea is something I sure can relate to. The right side has shots from Montana and Glacier National Park (my personal favorite! - several trips there) and the left side has shots from eastern Montana ( Capstone Trail - Makoshita State Park), Oregon's northern coast, and Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Col. I do love traveling and you can easily tell what I like to see - the great outdoors!