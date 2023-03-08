Previous
Another Find in the Winter Leaves by milaniet
Photo 4006

Another Find in the Winter Leaves

BOB. There's only one place I've found these dogtooth violets and made a trip to see if they were out this year. Found them in a little park up in the woods that surround the pond and walking trail.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Milanie

Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
March 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet!
March 9th, 2023  
amyK ace
Excellent close up!
March 9th, 2023  
