Photo 4007
Another Sign Spring is On Its Way
BOB. The tulip tree has finally started showing some buds - though with our current weather, I sure wouldn't hurry! Not sure I realized how furry they were.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
6
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7982
photos
280
followers
167
following
1097% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd March 2023 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bud
,
tulip-tree
Mags
ace
Love the fur you captured! Such a lovely bud.
March 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice closeup capture. Great detail and furry texture.
March 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Well done.
March 9th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
March 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
It is indeed….. lovely.
March 9th, 2023
