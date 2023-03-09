Previous
Another Sign Spring is On Its Way by milaniet
Photo 4007

Another Sign Spring is On Its Way

BOB. The tulip tree has finally started showing some buds - though with our current weather, I sure wouldn't hurry! Not sure I realized how furry they were.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Mags ace
Love the fur you captured! Such a lovely bud.
March 9th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice closeup capture. Great detail and furry texture.
March 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Well done.
March 9th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
March 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
It is indeed….. lovely.
March 9th, 2023  
