Almost There by milaniet
Photo 4013

Almost There

if the frost didn't get it last night! Love this yellow and red tulip - it's a beauty when it's fully open. If it just hadn't been so windy!
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Lovely variegated colors!
March 15th, 2023  
Very pretty colors!

Our daffodils were a bit too early this year and got hit by the wind as well. Many in our neighborhood did great though! ... until two days ago when it snowed and they all died.
March 15th, 2023  
