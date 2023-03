Run for the Fallen

Really just a memory shot. This was this morning as the 155 miles run to the state capitol began in Ozark. Twenty-six states take part in the Run for the Fallen began after 9/11. Arkansas's participation starts in Ozark to honor those Arkansans who died while on active duty. It was cold and windy! Had one of my former 4th graders run (retired active duty after 20+ years and now County Sheriff). It was a very moving morning.