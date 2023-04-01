Sign up
Photo 4030
The Only Thing that Looks Like Spring Right Now
It's cold, grey, and very windy right now - sure doesn't seem like spring for the 1st of April. But this pretty redbud didn't seem to have been bothered by this ridiculous weather.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
7
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8005
photos
275
followers
172
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th March 2023 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
redbud
julia
ace
Pretty.. brightens a dreary day..
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
beautiful
April 1st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So pretty and fragile looking
April 1st, 2023
Bill Davidson
Looks beautiful.
April 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely color and capture!
April 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
April 1st, 2023
Barb
ace
I love redbud trees! Reminds me of the neighborhood I grew up in where there were so many flowering trees and bushes by April 1.
April 1st, 2023
