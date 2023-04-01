Previous
Next
The Only Thing that Looks Like Spring Right Now by milaniet
Photo 4030

The Only Thing that Looks Like Spring Right Now

It's cold, grey, and very windy right now - sure doesn't seem like spring for the 1st of April. But this pretty redbud didn't seem to have been bothered by this ridiculous weather.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Pretty.. brightens a dreary day..
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
beautiful
April 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So pretty and fragile looking
April 1st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Looks beautiful.
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely color and capture!
April 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
April 1st, 2023  
Barb ace
I love redbud trees! Reminds me of the neighborhood I grew up in where there were so many flowering trees and bushes by April 1.
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise