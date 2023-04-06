Previous
Another Native to Arkansas by milaniet
Photo 4035

Another Native to Arkansas

This butterfly, the Diana Fritillary, is native to Arkansas - though I sure haven't seen any around Ozark - but have up on Mt. Magazine. The street art does dress up the old building.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Milanie

Mags ace
Beautiful butterfly mural and capture!
April 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
You are finding some wonderful murals Milanie, such beautiful butterflies. I love the blue one. Do you know why it is called Diana?
April 6th, 2023  
