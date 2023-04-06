Sign up
Photo 4035
Another Native to Arkansas
This butterfly, the Diana Fritillary, is native to Arkansas - though I sure haven't seen any around Ozark - but have up on Mt. Magazine. The street art does dress up the old building.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8010
photos
275
followers
172
following
1105% complete
mural
street-art-3
Mags
Beautiful butterfly mural and capture!
April 6th, 2023
Diana
You are finding some wonderful murals Milanie, such beautiful butterflies. I love the blue one. Do you know why it is called Diana?
April 6th, 2023
