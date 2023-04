Ozark Street Art - Day 5

One of the earlier street art murals is on the side of the local weekly newspaper office. The five letters depict: the original jail (lst two pictures) which is now on the historical buildings list. It has recently been purchased as a private residence and restored beautifully. The A shows the Arkansas River Bridge in Ozark, R shows the Methodist Church - also on the Historical Buildings list and the K depicts the County Court House clock tower.