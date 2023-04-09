Previous
The Last of Ozark's Street Art by milaniet
Photo 4038

The Last of Ozark's Street Art

As you might guess, this is on the other side of the three Arkansas singers. Makes a nice completion to the old building. Since it sits just a block up from the post office, it's seen by many.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Bill Davidson
Superb artwork.
April 9th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely mural.
April 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful mural!
April 9th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sing along
April 9th, 2023  
