Photo 4039
All By its Lonely
Not another dogwood tree anywhere in the undeveloped area where I walk. I look forward to this one putting out its blooms each April.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th April 2023 8:12am
Privacy
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
dogwood
