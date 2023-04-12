Previous
Next
Best Guess - Blue Toadflax by milaniet
Photo 4041

Best Guess - Blue Toadflax

Spotted this in the uncleared area near the dogwood tree - only one around. As close as I could identify with my book it may be blue toadflax. Please tell me if you know differently.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful find and capture!
April 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A beautiful find
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise