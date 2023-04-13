Sign up
Photo 4042
Got Lucky This Morning
When I was walking yesterday at the Corps Campgrounds, the caretaker stopped me and mentioned that she'd spotted an eagle that morning by the boat ramp. Guess who was there at the exact same time today ! They're a thrill to see.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
5
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th April 2023 6:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
eagle
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant!
April 13th, 2023
Paul J
ace
Nice shot of this magnificent bird!
April 13th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Such fabulous birds! Awesome capture!
April 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fantastic image fav
April 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture of this amazing bird!
April 13th, 2023
