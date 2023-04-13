Previous
Got Lucky This Morning by milaniet
Got Lucky This Morning

When I was walking yesterday at the Corps Campgrounds, the caretaker stopped me and mentioned that she'd spotted an eagle that morning by the boat ramp. Guess who was there at the exact same time today ! They're a thrill to see.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant!
April 13th, 2023  
Paul J ace
Nice shot of this magnificent bird!
April 13th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Such fabulous birds! Awesome capture!
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fantastic image fav
April 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture of this amazing bird!
April 13th, 2023  
