You Need a Picture, Lady? by milaniet
You Need a Picture, Lady?

Finally starting to see a few more birds active - the Mockingbird is Arkansas's state bird and is here year round, but not very active in winter.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Pat
Lovely capture, he stands out so nicely against the background.
April 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great shot! Doesn't look so much like a bully with this pose.
April 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great pose
April 15th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great capture.
April 15th, 2023  
