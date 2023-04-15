Previous
Sure has Lots of Little Stickers by milaniet
Sure has Lots of Little Stickers

BOB. Guessing this is something similar to a blackberry bloom - it was growing close to the ground and loads of them in the woods.
15th April 2023

Milanie

@milaniet
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
April 15th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A beautifully balanced image.
April 15th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Love it👍😊
April 15th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Lovely.
April 15th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
April 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Dewberry blossom and you captured it just perfectly!
April 15th, 2023  
Barb ace
Golly...SO beautiful!
April 15th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Nice contrasts here
April 15th, 2023  
