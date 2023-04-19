Previous
Next
Almost Shooting Blind by milaniet
Photo 4048

Almost Shooting Blind

Mayapples fascinate me - there are very few that I've found around here, but in the one spot they are it is nearly impossible to get beneath them and they sure don't grow very high. Glad I didn't spot any creatures down on the ground.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So beautiful! It's too hot for these lovelies here.
April 19th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet
April 19th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great pov and shot. I'm a little afraid of ticks, which are hard to spot. I always lie down on a cape or mat.
April 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise