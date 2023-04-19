Sign up
Photo 4048
Almost Shooting Blind
Mayapples fascinate me - there are very few that I've found around here, but in the one spot they are it is nearly impossible to get beneath them and they sure don't grow very high. Glad I didn't spot any creatures down on the ground.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8023
photos
273
followers
171
following
1109% complete
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th April 2023 1:16pm
nature
flower
mayapple
Mags
ace
So beautiful! It's too hot for these lovelies here.
April 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sweet
April 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great pov and shot. I'm a little afraid of ticks, which are hard to spot. I always lie down on a cape or mat.
April 19th, 2023
