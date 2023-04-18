Previous
Next
Look Forward to These Each Spring by milaniet
Photo 4047

Look Forward to These Each Spring

These flowers, Star of Bethlehem, only grow in one place around here all within a 20 foot patch. I was quick to catch them when they popped up before the mowers got to them. Fortunately, they do come back quickly.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful flower and shot. Are these teeny tiny?
April 18th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What wonderful flowers
April 18th, 2023  
Dianne
They are very sweet.
April 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2023  
Milanie ace
@falcon11 No - they grow close to the ground (maybe 2-1/2 inches) but have wider petals than many of the other tiny spring flowers.
April 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely flowers.
April 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are very nice
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise