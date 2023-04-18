Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4047
Look Forward to These Each Spring
These flowers, Star of Bethlehem, only grow in one place around here all within a 20 foot patch. I was quick to catch them when they popped up before the mowers got to them. Fortunately, they do come back quickly.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
7
6
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
7th April 2023 4:21pm
white
,
nature
,
flower
,
star-of-bethlehem
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful flower and shot. Are these teeny tiny?
April 18th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
What wonderful flowers
April 18th, 2023
Dianne
They are very sweet.
April 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2023
Milanie
ace
@falcon11
No - they grow close to the ground (maybe 2-1/2 inches) but have wider petals than many of the other tiny spring flowers.
April 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely flowers.
April 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh they are very nice
April 18th, 2023
