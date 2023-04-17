Previous
Surrounded by Beauty by milaniet
Surrounded by Beauty

BOB. Followed this bluejay around the Corps park this morning watching him flit from tree to tree. He finally paused at this tree and I was able to get him without a branch in his face.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 17th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous shot.
April 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
love the beautiful light and color ~ fav
April 17th, 2023  
haskar ace
Well catch. Lovely shot.
April 17th, 2023  
