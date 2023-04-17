Sign up
Photo 4046
Surrounded by Beauty
BOB. Followed this bluejay around the Corps park this morning watching him flit from tree to tree. He finally paused at this tree and I was able to get him without a branch in his face.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
4
5
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8021
photos
274
followers
172
following
1108% complete
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th April 2023 8:29am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluejay
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
April 17th, 2023
Bucktree
Fabulous shot.
April 17th, 2023
*lynn
love the beautiful light and color ~ fav
April 17th, 2023
haskar
Well catch. Lovely shot.
April 17th, 2023
