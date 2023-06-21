Sign up
Photo 4102
Photo 4102
My Thanks to All the Birds
Noticed this sunflower coming up fairly straight and strong before we left for vacation. When we got back it was about to burst out with flower. Made it earlier this week - only one in the yard right near the feeder.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
6
6
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8080
photos
268
followers
172
following
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th June 2023 3:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
sunflower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful shot and a beautiful flower - the birds do sometime leave us a lovely gift for feeding them ! fav
June 21st, 2023
Bill Davidson
A beautiful flower and the shot is sharp and full of detail.
June 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Like the sunshine. Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow, what a beautiful bloom!
June 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful picture very summery
June 21st, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful flower and wonderful colours
June 21st, 2023
