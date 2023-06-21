Previous
My Thanks to All the Birds by milaniet
Noticed this sunflower coming up fairly straight and strong before we left for vacation. When we got back it was about to burst out with flower. Made it earlier this week - only one in the yard right near the feeder.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful shot and a beautiful flower - the birds do sometime leave us a lovely gift for feeding them ! fav
June 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful flower and the shot is sharp and full of detail.
June 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Like the sunshine. Gorgeous!
June 21st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow, what a beautiful bloom!
June 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful picture very summery
June 21st, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful flower and wonderful colours
June 21st, 2023  
