Photo 4103
Do You Think this is My Good Side?
This heat is keeping everything hiding in any cool cover it can find lately. This bluebird was willing to sit two weeks ago - definitely not today,
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
2
3
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8081
photos
270
followers
172
following
1124% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th June 2023 8:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluebird
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! Yeah, the heat will be with us for a long while yet. Ugh!
June 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 22nd, 2023
