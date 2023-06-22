Previous
Do You Think this is My Good Side? by milaniet
Photo 4103

Do You Think this is My Good Side?

This heat is keeping everything hiding in any cool cover it can find lately. This bluebird was willing to sit two weeks ago - definitely not today,
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shot! Yeah, the heat will be with us for a long while yet. Ugh!
June 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise