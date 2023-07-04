Previous
Happy Birthday, America by milaniet
Happy Birthday, America

BOB. Ozark celebrated the 4th of July last night (we flip-flop with the town nearest us so we all get to see fireworks 2 nights!). Had a nice display for a small town.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
Diana ace
How beautiful, Happy 4th of July Milanie.
July 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful fireworks!
Because of the forest fires here the fireworks were banned this year!
July 4th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture.
July 4th, 2023  
