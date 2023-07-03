Sign up
Previous
Photo 4112
Dropping By for a Big Meal
People worrying about the decline in the bee population need not worry in Arkansas. Everywhere I looked up on Mt. Magazine there were bees - sometimes 3-4 to a flower - enjoying. These bergomot were a favorite.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
7
3
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8090
photos
271
followers
173
following
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st July 2023 9:44am
nature
flower
bee
insect
bergomot
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful detail in that bee also so glad to hear there is an abundance of them. FAV!
July 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love looking at bees on flowers. Bergamot is so pretty too
July 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot of that carpenter bumble bee! Love the details in the wings and back.
July 3rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful shot👍😊
July 3rd, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful sight. Wish we had that many here.
July 3rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture.
July 3rd, 2023
