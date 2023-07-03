Previous
Dropping By for a Big Meal by milaniet
Dropping By for a Big Meal

People worrying about the decline in the bee population need not worry in Arkansas. Everywhere I looked up on Mt. Magazine there were bees - sometimes 3-4 to a flower - enjoying. These bergomot were a favorite.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful detail in that bee also so glad to hear there is an abundance of them. FAV!
July 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Love looking at bees on flowers. Bergamot is so pretty too
July 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot of that carpenter bumble bee! Love the details in the wings and back.
July 3rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful shot👍😊
July 3rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful sight. Wish we had that many here.
July 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great find and capture.
July 3rd, 2023  
