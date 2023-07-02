Previous
Sweet Little Yellow Flowers by milaniet
Photo 4111

Sweet Little Yellow Flowers

Still no cooling so still playing with the editing. These were three tiny (little more than 1/4") yellow flower down the bank towards a ditch. Haven't see this exact one before to match it to a name.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Milanie

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty , and beautifully edited and presented in b/w - fav
July 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely light and tones.
July 2nd, 2023  
