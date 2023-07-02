Sign up
Previous
Photo 4111
Sweet Little Yellow Flowers
Still no cooling so still playing with the editing. These were three tiny (little more than 1/4") yellow flower down the bank towards a ditch. Haven't see this exact one before to match it to a name.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
nature
,
flower
,
processed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty , and beautifully edited and presented in b/w - fav
July 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely light and tones.
July 2nd, 2023
