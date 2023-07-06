Sign up
Previous
Photo 4115
Love that Grin!
BOB Before the fireworks, Ozark sponsors a Cardboard Boat Race - my favorite event to watch. Two divisions - 14 and under and adult. This little 7 year old gave it a great effort until he capsized and still came up smiling.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
We have some of those here but I have never witnessed one in person.
July 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Fun!
July 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like lots of fun.
July 6th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
A great "slice of American life" image. Love that grin!
July 6th, 2023
