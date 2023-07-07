Previous
And the Winner is - - - by milaniet
One more picture from the Cardboard Boat Race - You saw this one waiting and you knew there was the winner! 188th Air National Guard unit entered this . There wasn't a loose seam anywhere - totally slick boat. And the coordination of those two sure showed they weren't newbies! After winning for fastest boat to complete the course, they participated in the demolition derby and were finally capsized by a big guy who leaped from his boat into their boat and flipped it. Hysterical to watch. Wish I'd caught that jump!
Milanie

@milaniet
