Photo 4117
A Different Look
If I hadn't been the one taking this shot, I might not have recognized it as coreopsis - just a different angle on it and a little more of the dark color.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8095
photos
269
followers
173
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4117
4
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
1st July 2023 9:19am
Tags
nature
flower
coreopsis
Corinne C
ace
Amazing color
July 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Very rich color!
July 8th, 2023
