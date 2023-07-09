Sign up
Previous
Photo 4118
First of the Year
BOB No butterflies in the valley here, so went up to Mt. Magazine to see if there were any - just a few and mostly the spicebush swallowtails. Wind was blowing and they were sure fluttering.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
6
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
1st July 2023 9:46am
nature
butterfly
swallowtail
spicebush
Islandgirl
ace
Great shot Milanie!
July 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Wonderful shot.
July 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 9th, 2023
KV
ace
Maybe fluttering to hang on in the wind.. nice capture.
July 9th, 2023
