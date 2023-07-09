Previous
First of the Year by milaniet
First of the Year

BOB No butterflies in the valley here, so went up to Mt. Magazine to see if there were any - just a few and mostly the spicebush swallowtails. Wind was blowing and they were sure fluttering.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Islandgirl ace
Great shot Milanie!
July 9th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful shot.
July 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
July 9th, 2023  
KV ace
Maybe fluttering to hang on in the wind.. nice capture.
July 9th, 2023  
