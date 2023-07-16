Previous
Enjoying a Late Breakfast by milaniet
Enjoying a Late Breakfast

Finally spotted a swallowtail enjoying the Gay Feather flowers (yes, I had to look that one up). Several flitting about
Milanie

Barb ace
So lovely! I wish we would see some butterflies here but it rarely happens, for some reason?
July 16th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful, the butterfly and the flowers!
July 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful image!
July 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! such a gorgeous butterfly!
July 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a lovely capture!
July 16th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
July 16th, 2023  
