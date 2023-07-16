Sign up
Previous
Photo 4123
Enjoying a Late Breakfast
Finally spotted a swallowtail enjoying the Gay Feather flowers (yes, I had to look that one up). Several flitting about
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th July 2023 10:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
flower
swallowtail
gayfeather
Barb
So lovely! I wish we would see some butterflies here but it rarely happens, for some reason?
July 16th, 2023
Lou Ann
So beautiful, the butterfly and the flowers!
July 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
Such a beautiful image!
July 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful ! such a gorgeous butterfly!
July 16th, 2023
Mags
What a lovely capture!
July 16th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
Lovely shot
July 16th, 2023
