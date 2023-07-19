Previous
And How was your Day? by milaniet
Photo 4125

And How was your Day?

Woke up to find this yesterday - we had a brief for quite strong wind go through last night and it took down my maple tree in front of the house. There went my shade and my $$$. Such is life these days.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my! So sorry, Milanie. Maybe the rest of the tree can be saved.
July 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! my , what devastation, The winds must have been so ferocious to bring down all those branches , I hope they did not damage anything else!
July 19th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh no, How devastating and disappointing for you.
July 19th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Wow! Such strong weather this year. Glad you are ok!
July 19th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
So sorry, scary!
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise