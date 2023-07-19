Sign up
Previous
Photo 4125
And How was your Day?
Woke up to find this yesterday - we had a brief for quite strong wind go through last night and it took down my maple tree in front of the house. There went my shade and my $$$. Such is life these days.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
5
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8103
photos
268
followers
173
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
16th July 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
storm
Mags
ace
Oh my! So sorry, Milanie. Maybe the rest of the tree can be saved.
July 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! my , what devastation, The winds must have been so ferocious to bring down all those branches , I hope they did not damage anything else!
July 19th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh no, How devastating and disappointing for you.
July 19th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Wow! Such strong weather this year. Glad you are ok!
July 19th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
So sorry, scary!
July 19th, 2023
