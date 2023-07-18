Sign up
Previous
Photo 4124
Spelling Summertime
With temperatures hitting 100 degrees this looked a lot perkier than I was feeling when I made a short stop at the prairie wildflowers on the way back from a doctor's appointment.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rosinweed
LManning (Laura)
Fabulous POV. I love the colours!
July 19th, 2023
