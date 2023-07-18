Previous
Spelling Summertime by milaniet
Photo 4124

Spelling Summertime

With temperatures hitting 100 degrees this looked a lot perkier than I was feeling when I made a short stop at the prairie wildflowers on the way back from a doctor's appointment.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous POV. I love the colours!
July 19th, 2023  
