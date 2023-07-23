Sign up
Previous
Photo 4128
One of Several Newbies
I haven't seen any birds flitting about in this heat wave we're having, but walking earlier brought a little activity. Was surprised to see they were all young ones
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
bluebird
George
ace
Lovely image.
July 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! What a lovely lucky capture!
July 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 23rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
How sweet!!
July 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a sweet bird.
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
July 24th, 2023
