Photo 4127
Oh, What that Early Sunrise Can Do
I found it fascinating to see how different the colors of the flowers looked right as the sun appeared above the horizon. First time I'd been out that early in ages.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
coreopsis
Barb
ace
So beautiful, Melanie! Worth getting up earlier for, I'd say!
July 23rd, 2023
