Previous
Photo 4135
Standing Out in the Fog
BOB I always peek over from the road to glance at the small pond at the fair grounds - but couldn't see the pond this morning - just the two geese.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
0
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8113
photos
267
followers
172
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
4134
4135
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th July 2023 6:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
fog
,
geese
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely clear shot against the misty background
July 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture.
July 28th, 2023
