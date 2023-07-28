Previous
Standing Out in the Fog by milaniet
Standing Out in the Fog

BOB I always peek over from the road to glance at the small pond at the fair grounds - but couldn't see the pond this morning - just the two geese.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely clear shot against the misty background
July 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful b&w capture.
July 28th, 2023  
