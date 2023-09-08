Sign up
Photo 4141
You Just Said Ahhh!
The colors were just amazing even with the haze - the turquoise water at Lake Louise was like every picture I'd seen of it.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th August 2023 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
canada
,
mountains
,
lake
