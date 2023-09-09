Previous
Caught Before the Shedding! by milaniet
Caught Before the Shedding!

Finally got out of state! Had a wonderful 10 daytrip to Montana and British Columbia, Canada with my two Montana friends. Caught him resting on the Bison Range outside Missoula.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Milanie

Good to see you! And what a handsome fella
Lucky you and fantastic capture!
Great shot
A fabulous image I’m guessing that a tracker attached?
How nice to see them out on the range. That sounds like a good trip.
