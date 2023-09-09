Sign up
Previous
Photo 4141
Caught Before the Shedding!
Finally got out of state! Had a wonderful 10 daytrip to Montana and British Columbia, Canada with my two Montana friends. Caught him resting on the Bison Range outside Missoula.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
5
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8119
photos
259
followers
167
following
1134% complete
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th August 2023 5:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bison
Casablanca
ace
Good to see you! And what a handsome fella
September 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lucky you and fantastic capture!
September 8th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
September 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image I’m guessing that a tracker attached?
September 8th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
How nice to see them out on the range. That sounds like a good trip.
September 8th, 2023
