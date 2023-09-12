Sign up
Photo 4145
A Twist, a Turn, and Down We Flow
British Columbia's Yoho Natural Bridge with its fast flowing water was amazing.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st August 2023 2:07pm
Tags
water
canada
naturalbridge
Dorothy
ace
Love the Yoho! Beautiful photo of a beautiful place.
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful scenic view!
September 12th, 2023
