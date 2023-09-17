Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4150
Being Sure I was Awake!
As I headed out the door, imagine my surprise when this rooster was on my walk calling to greet me. This isn't a rural area, but I knew where he came from down the street - loves to escape flying over the fence.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8132
photos
258
followers
167
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Latest from all albums
4145
4146
2457
4147
2458
4148
4149
4150
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th September 2023 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
rooster
Lou Ann
ace
Oh he’s a beauty!
September 17th, 2023
Bill Davidson
A fine looking specimen.
September 17th, 2023
Linda Godwin
He is a good looking rooster but sometimes they can come after you
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh the rascal ! he is a beaty!
September 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely done
September 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close