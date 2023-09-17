Previous
Being Sure I was Awake! by milaniet
Being Sure I was Awake!

As I headed out the door, imagine my surprise when this rooster was on my walk calling to greet me. This isn't a rural area, but I knew where he came from down the street - loves to escape flying over the fence.
17th September 2023

Lou Ann ace
Oh he’s a beauty!
September 17th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A fine looking specimen.
September 17th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
He is a good looking rooster but sometimes they can come after you
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh the rascal ! he is a beaty!
September 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done
September 17th, 2023  
