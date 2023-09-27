Sign up
Previous
Photo 4156
Bringing Me Smiles
Celebrated birthday #85 by getting in my 4 miles with the camera today. Not a whole lot of interest but it felt good early this morning. Of course by this afternoon, we're back up to nearly 90. This sure doesn't feel like fall!
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
1
1
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8138
photos
258
followers
165
following
1138% complete
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th September 2023 7:38am
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flowers
Bill Davidson
Stunning….
September 27th, 2023
