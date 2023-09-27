Bringing Me Smiles

Previous
Celebrated birthday #85 by getting in my 4 miles with the camera today. Not a whole lot of interest but it felt good early this morning. Of course by this afternoon, we're back up to nearly 90. This sure doesn't feel like fall!
@milaniet
Bill Davidson
Stunning….
September 27th, 2023  
