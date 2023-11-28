Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4171
The Meeting of the Seasons
One quite colorful leaf left (and in good shape) rimmed with the light morning frost caught my eye.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8155
photos
255
followers
162
following
1142% complete
View this month »
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
Latest from all albums
4165
4166
2460
4167
4168
4169
4170
4171
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th November 2023 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
frost
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb
November 28th, 2023
George
ace
Excellent.
November 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
November 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful frosty capture.
November 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close