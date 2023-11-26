Previous
Frosty Weeds by milaniet
Frosty Weeds

Was hoping to find a bit more frost, but just got a little of the powdered sugar look to the weeds, though it improves a little on black.
Milanie

ace
@milaniet
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Lovely shot.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
November 26th, 2023  
Kate ace
Love this and it does look great on black
November 26th, 2023  
