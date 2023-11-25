Sign up
Photo 4169
Looking West
Took this from the same spot of the bluff where I was sitting watching the sunrise to the east. Better against black.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th November 2023 7:53am
Tags
train
,
sunrise
,
arkansasriver
Mags
ace
Misty magical capture!
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
November 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Magical!
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023
