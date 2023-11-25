Previous
Looking West by milaniet
Photo 4169

Looking West

Took this from the same spot of the bluff where I was sitting watching the sunrise to the east. Better against black.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Milanie

@milaniet
Photo Details

Mags
Misty magical capture!
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous image
November 25th, 2023  
Casablanca
Magical!
November 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 25th, 2023  
