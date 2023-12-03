Sign up
Previous
Photo 4176
Hanging Onto Fall
We've had a lot of foggy mornings lately. But when the sun breaks through you can still find some patches of fall color.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
8
6
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th November 2023 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
river
,
fall
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
December 3rd, 2023
Jesika
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023
KWind
ace
Such pretty colours!!
December 3rd, 2023
Kate
ace
Lovely light and color
December 3rd, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely atmospheric shot!
December 3rd, 2023
Liz Gooster
Lovely. Wonderful how the fog has created soft blurry edges.
December 3rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
December 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors
December 3rd, 2023
