Can't Even See the Dam by milaniet
Photo 4177

Can't Even See the Dam

The fog was so heavy that the world seemed to stop at the end of the bridge - watch out for that next step!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Shepherdman
We've also had cold grey foggy mornings!
December 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Wonderful line into the mist
December 4th, 2023  
Babs ace
Very atmospheric.
December 4th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful lines leading into the abyss.
December 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful leading lines to the fog and the unknown !
December 4th, 2023  
