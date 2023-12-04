Sign up
Photo 4177
Can't Even See the Dam
The fog was so heavy that the world seemed to stop at the end of the bridge - watch out for that next step!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Views
12
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th November 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
fog
Shepherdman
We've also had cold grey foggy mornings!
December 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Wonderful line into the mist
December 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric.
December 4th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful lines leading into the abyss.
December 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful leading lines to the fog and the unknown !
December 4th, 2023
