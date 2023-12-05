Sign up
Previous
Photo 4178
And There I Was with Dinner on the Stove!
BOB. I knew I should have gone down to the river last night - but nothing was looking real promising until all of a sudden - wow! Taken out the back door - sooc with a little crop
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
10
8
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8162
photos
256
followers
163
following
1144% complete
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
Views
25
Comments
10
Fav's
8
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th December 2023 6:03pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
sunset
Bucktree
ace
Wow! Super capture out of your back door. The sky was on fire.
December 5th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
What a great shot.
December 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Glorious red tones!
December 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! amazing ! fav
December 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Fabulous reds!
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow looks like the sky is on fire!
December 5th, 2023
Barb
ace
I fully agree with
@carole_sanford
Wow! Magnificent! So happy you didn't miss this!
December 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Impressive! The sky was on fire.
December 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow what a fiery sky. The colours change so quickly don't they and you have to be in the right place at the right time.
December 5th, 2023
