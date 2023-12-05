Previous
And There I Was with Dinner on the Stove! by milaniet
And There I Was with Dinner on the Stove!

BOB. I knew I should have gone down to the river last night - but nothing was looking real promising until all of a sudden - wow! Taken out the back door - sooc with a little crop
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Milanie

Bucktree ace
Wow! Super capture out of your back door. The sky was on fire.
December 5th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
What a great shot.
December 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Glorious red tones!
December 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! amazing ! fav
December 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Fabulous reds!
December 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow looks like the sky is on fire!
December 5th, 2023  
Barb ace
I fully agree with @carole_sanford Wow! Magnificent! So happy you didn't miss this!
December 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Impressive! The sky was on fire.
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow what a fiery sky. The colours change so quickly don't they and you have to be in the right place at the right time.
December 5th, 2023  
