Watching the Sun Burn Away the Fog by milaniet
Watching the Sun Burn Away the Fog

The last of the fall colors shone nicely with the sun rising high in the east during my morning walk.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Barb ace
Pretty! Our fall colors are gone now but we had 60 degrees today, which might be a record for the sixth of December here in Montana!
December 7th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely! They really glow.
December 7th, 2023  
amyK ace
Lovely golden glow
December 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful golden tree. Truly has the Midas touch.
December 7th, 2023  
