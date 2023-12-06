Sign up
Photo 4179
Watching the Sun Burn Away the Fog
The last of the fall colors shone nicely with the sun rising high in the east during my morning walk.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
river
,
fall
Barb
ace
Pretty! Our fall colors are gone now but we had 60 degrees today, which might be a record for the sixth of December here in Montana!
December 7th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
How lovely! They really glow.
December 7th, 2023
amyK
ace
Lovely golden glow
December 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful golden tree. Truly has the Midas touch.
December 7th, 2023
