Previous
Photo 4180
This One Didn't Fly Off!
Walking again over at South Park - I don't take the road through the campgrounds - just walk along the riverbank. Spotted the heron and started shooting thinking he'd take off any minute - got pretty close for a change before he left.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
2
4
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8164
photos
255
followers
163
following
1145% complete
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th December 2023 9:10am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
river
,
heron
Bill Davidson
Classic!
December 7th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Superb capture.
December 7th, 2023
