Previous
This One Didn't Fly Off! by milaniet
Photo 4180

This One Didn't Fly Off!

Walking again over at South Park - I don't take the road through the campgrounds - just walk along the riverbank. Spotted the heron and started shooting thinking he'd take off any minute - got pretty close for a change before he left.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Classic!
December 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Superb capture.
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise