Photo 4181
Lighting Up the Colors
My eye was drawn across the river to the one little stand of colorful trees that the early light was shining in. All the others were gone or conifers.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
river
,
fall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
December 8th, 2023
KWind
ace
Gorgeous light and colours.
December 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely fall colors
December 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colours.
December 8th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Beautiful colors and sunlight
December 8th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
December 8th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely light and colours
December 8th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So rich and lovely to look at
December 8th, 2023
Barb
ace
Delightful!
December 8th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful capture. I can't believe you still have fall color at this late date! I like the similarity of the shape of the two trees, yet they are so very different in color.
December 8th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty capture!
December 8th, 2023
