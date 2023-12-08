Previous
Lighting Up the Colors by milaniet
Photo 4181

Lighting Up the Colors

My eye was drawn across the river to the one little stand of colorful trees that the early light was shining in. All the others were gone or conifers.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
December 8th, 2023  
KWind ace
Gorgeous light and colours.
December 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Lovely fall colors
December 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours.
December 8th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful colors and sunlight
December 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
December 8th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely light and colours
December 8th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So rich and lovely to look at
December 8th, 2023  
Barb ace
Delightful!
December 8th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful capture. I can't believe you still have fall color at this late date! I like the similarity of the shape of the two trees, yet they are so very different in color.
December 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Pretty capture!
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise