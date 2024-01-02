Sign up
Photo 4185
And Tonight the Ice is Coming!
BOB. The most ice I could find until the ice storm arrives tonight. They've already closed all schools and government offices - not a good sign. Don't really want to lose power. Snow is much nicer.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
8170
photos
251
followers
161
following
1146% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd January 2024 8:25am
Privacy
Public
nature
,
ice
,
winter
Mags
ace
Great shot! Stay safe and warm! I agree - snow is better than ice.
January 22nd, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
Hope you don't lose power!
January 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a powerful and evil looking capture with the darkness, and the glint on the ice fav. Keep warm and safe !
January 22nd, 2024
