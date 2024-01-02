Previous
And Tonight the Ice is Coming! by milaniet
And Tonight the Ice is Coming!

BOB. The most ice I could find until the ice storm arrives tonight. They've already closed all schools and government offices - not a good sign. Don't really want to lose power. Snow is much nicer.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Milanie

@milaniet
Mags ace
Great shot! Stay safe and warm! I agree - snow is better than ice.
January 22nd, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
Hope you don't lose power!
January 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a powerful and evil looking capture with the darkness, and the glint on the ice fav. Keep warm and safe !
January 22nd, 2024  
