Previous
Photo 4185
Never Too Cold for Me
BOB. I haven't forgotten everyone - life is just in the way these days. It's 14F and I decide it's time for a picture at 8:45 in the morning. ! Liked the combination of the pelican against the rust on the lock and dam.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
5
5
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Tags
nature
,
rust
,
pelican
Walks @ 7
ace
Definitely a MUST view on black. The details are superb, FAV!!!!
January 21st, 2024
Daisy Miller
ace
Beautiful capture. Fav
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
January 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Absolutely should be viewed on black. A gorgeous shot!
So nice to see you back Milanie. Happy New Year!
January 21st, 2024
So nice to see you back Milanie. Happy New Year!