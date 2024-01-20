Previous
Never Too Cold for Me by milaniet
Never Too Cold for Me

BOB. I haven't forgotten everyone - life is just in the way these days. It's 14F and I decide it's time for a picture at 8:45 in the morning. ! Liked the combination of the pelican against the rust on the lock and dam.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Walks @ 7 ace
Definitely a MUST view on black. The details are superb, FAV!!!!
January 21st, 2024  
Daisy Miller ace
Beautiful capture. Fav
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
January 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
January 21st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Absolutely should be viewed on black. A gorgeous shot!
So nice to see you back Milanie. Happy New Year!
January 21st, 2024  
