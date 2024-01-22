Sign up
Discuss
Photo 4187
So Little Icicles - So Many Wrecks
We got the rain/ice (still raining) and it looks innocent out there - until you take one step. The interstate is reporting multiple truck wrecks - 2 miles north - Arkansans don't know how to drive on this stuff! From my kitchen window.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd January 2024 11:31am
nature
icicles
jo
ace
natures chandelier, beautiful capture.
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I don't think many people can drive on ice. People here can't drive in the rain - let alone ice or snow.
January 22nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
January 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderfully captured!
January 22nd, 2024
