Previous
So Little Icicles - So Many Wrecks by milaniet
Photo 4187

So Little Icicles - So Many Wrecks

We got the rain/ice (still raining) and it looks innocent out there - until you take one step. The interstate is reporting multiple truck wrecks - 2 miles north - Arkansans don't know how to drive on this stuff! From my kitchen window.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jo ace
natures chandelier, beautiful capture.
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I don't think many people can drive on ice. People here can't drive in the rain - let alone ice or snow.
January 22nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
January 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderfully captured!
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise